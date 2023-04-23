Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ilhavo, Portugal

2 properties total found
3 room house in Ilhavo, Portugal
3 room house
Ilhavo, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,100
3 room house in Ilhavo, Portugal
3 room house
Ilhavo, Portugal
220 m²
€ 230,000
Fantastic 3 bedroom villa in the Historic Center of Ílhavo.Recently refurbished, it consists…
Mir