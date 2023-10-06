Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Portugal

Lagoa
26
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
22
Portimao
21
Madeira
19
Albufeira
18
Alentejo Region
17
Castro Marim
16
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
14
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey 1-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Gramacho Residences . The apartment has 1 …
€259,250
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sintra, Portugal
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sintra, Portugal
Rooms 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,25M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nadadouro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Porto de Mos, Portugal
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Porto de Mos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 228 m²
€775,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with only 23 houses, all in …
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living room / dining room, open kitch…
€750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-level house with 2 bedrooms with an area of 143 sq.m., new, with parking, a garden of 27…
€725,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
New house with 3 bedrooms, an area of 187 sq.m, with parking, a garden of 54 sq.m and 2 balc…
€1,03M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
€1,49M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
€1,80M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium in the resort of Praia d'el Rey Beach & …
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
 The villa is 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa …
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful city of Caldas da Rain…
€375,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Portugal, Portugal
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 3 388 m²
Number of floors 2
If you are looking for a large T4 ( 451 m2 ) house with a guest house ( T1, with a kitchen a…
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
€1,36M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
€430,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
€2,43M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
€1,90M

