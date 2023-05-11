UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Portugal
villas
464
chalets
8
townhouses
105
duplexes
19
House
Clear all
93 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
3
375 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
3
294 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7
5
655 m²
3
€ 3,000,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
2
200 m²
€ 483,000
2 room house
Faro, Portugal
3
3
192 m²
€ 440,000
Villa 3 room villa
Nuns Valley, Portugal
4
3
271 m²
2
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4
3
271 m²
2
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4
4
225 m²
2
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
5
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3
337 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
4
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
4
412 m²
€ 638,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
3
148 m²
€ 510,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3
3
1
€ 800,000
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3
4
2
€ 750,000
3 room townhouse
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3
4
153 m²
2
€ 720,000
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
4
196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
122 m²
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3
217 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
4
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
3
322 m²
€ 620,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4
3
€ 539,950
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4
5
€ 2,800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4
2
€ 5,500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4
6
734 m²
€ 5,500,000
Regions with properties for sale
Cascais e Estoril
Lagoa
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
Sao Clemente
Madeira
Castro Marim
Silves
Alentejo Region
Sao Bras de Alportel
Olhao
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
Alcantarilha e Pera
Luz de Tavira e Santo Estevao
Estrela
Faro
Oeiras
Marvila
Misericordia
