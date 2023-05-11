Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Portugal

93 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
€ 483,000
2 room house in Faro, Portugal
2 room house
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
€ 440,000
Villa 3 room villa in Nuns Valley, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Nuns Valley, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa 5 room villa in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
€ 638,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
€ 510,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
3 room townhouse in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
Villa 4 room villa in Atalaia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
€ 620,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 539,950
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 2,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 5,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 734 m²
€ 5,500,000

Regions with properties for sale

Cascais e Estoril
Lagoa
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
Sao Clemente
Madeira
Castro Marim
Silves
Alentejo Region
Sao Bras de Alportel
Olhao
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
Alcantarilha e Pera
Luz de Tavira e Santo Estevao
Estrela
Faro
Oeiras
Marvila
Misericordia

Properties features in Portugal

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
