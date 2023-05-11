Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Portugal

7 room house in Amarante, Portugal
7 room house
Amarante, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Villa Villa in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€ 410,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
€ 620,000
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
€ 785,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
€ 1,395,000
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
€ 2,200,000

