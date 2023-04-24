Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal

26 properties total found
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 198,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 194,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 195,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 189,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
91 m²
€ 295,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
80 m²
€ 275,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
86 m²
€ 268,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 191,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 183,000
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
114 m²
€ 365,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in AveiroComprising living room, equipped kitchen, 2 bathrooms…
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
207 m²
€ 750,000
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
210 m²
€ 599,500
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
2 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
137 m²
€ 411,500
Excellent Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
2 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
131 m²
€ 416,500
Excellent Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 150 m²
€ 530,435
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 329 m²
€ 1,023,750
Excellent 4 bedroom Duplex Apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close t…
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 150 m²
€ 520,435
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 150 m²
€ 517,935
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
2 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 98 m²
€ 375,000
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 212 m²
€ 866,250
Excellent 4 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 385 m²
€ 1,155,000
Excellent 4 bedroom Duplex Apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close t…
1 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
1 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 bath 102 m²
€ 210,000
Modern t1 in open space concept, valuing luminosity and comfort with details of refinement w…
2 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
105 m²
€ 395,000
Living in Aveiro has a special feeling, it means living in one of the most beautiful Portugu…
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
113 m²
€ 390,000
3 room apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
113 m²
€ 375,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in AveiroWith 113m2 of floor area, living room, equipped kitch…

Properties features in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal

