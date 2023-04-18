Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Foz do Sousa e Covelo, Portugal

4 properties total found
5 room housein Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
1 180 m²
€ 650,000
The luxury house is located in the city of Vila Nova di Gaya in the region of Porto, northe…
5 room housein Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
353 m²
€ 750,000
The wonderful house is located in the northern part of Portugal, not far from one of the mos…
4 room housein Foz do Sousa, Portugal
4 room house
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
3 629 m²
€ 580,000
The wonderful home is in Vila Nova di Gaya, northern Portugal. The city is located on the op…
3 room apartmentin Foz do Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
186 m²
€ 550,000
These beautiful apartments are located in Vila Nova di Gaya, the satellite city of Porto, wh…

Properties features in Foz do Sousa e Covelo, Portugal

