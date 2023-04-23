Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Baixo Alentejo
  5. Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros

Residential properties for sale in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
5 bath 470 m²
€ 3,150,000
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…

Properties features in Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir