Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Faro
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Faro, Portugal

Loule
37
Quarteira
35
Castro Marim
13
Albufeira
4
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
€635,000

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir