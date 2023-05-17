Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Faro, Portugal

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Faro, Portugal
Townhouse 4 rooms
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
€ 379,000
Apartment located in the city of Faro is composed of hall, modern and very functional, fully…

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir