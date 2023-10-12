Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Faro, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
41 property total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Faro, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
The complex consists of 76 apartments, 31 non-tourist villas, 350 tourist units and a 5-star…
€649,200
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Faro, Portugal
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
This farmhouse is located on a plot of land of 40,000 m2, in a valley with stunning views of…
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Conceicao, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Conceicao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
€350,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a …
€625,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Quarteira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€1,65M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 3
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
€3,00M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 10
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden in Pechao, Portugal
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden
Pechao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
€680,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
  New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parking spa…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
€297,250
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
€500,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
€510,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
€525,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
€570,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; guaranteed minimum yields up to 5% per year for…
€600,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€1,55M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
€280,000
Condo 3 rooms with beach, with luxury estate, with Investments in Quarteira, Portugal
Condo 3 rooms with beach, with luxury estate, with Investments
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
€360,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio, with ocean view in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio, with ocean view
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€539,950
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with ocean view in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with ocean view
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€5,50M
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagos, Portugal
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
Area 32 m²
A profitable project in the Algarve & nbsp; & nbsp; Lagos Beach Hotel & amp; SPA is located …
€229,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
€850,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
€635,000

