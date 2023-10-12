UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Portugal
Faro
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Faro, Portugal
Loule
147
Quarteira
106
Lagos
54
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
47
Albufeira
37
Lagoa
36
Olhao
35
Portimao
35
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
31
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
30
Silves
21
Sao Bras de Alportel
18
Castro Marim
17
Alcantarilha e Pera
15
Sao Clemente
7
Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira
5
Estombar e Parchal
4
Tavira
4
Conceicao e Estoi
3
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Faro, Portugal
1
2
195 m²
The complex consists of 76 apartments, 31 non-tourist villas, 350 tourist units and a 5-star…
€649,200
Recommend
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Faro, Portugal
9
6
2
This farmhouse is located on a plot of land of 40,000 m2, in a valley with stunning views of…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Conceicao, Portugal
2
131 m²
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
2
99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a …
€625,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Quarteira, Portugal
3
142 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lagos, Portugal
7
5
655 m²
3
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
€3,00M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Loule, Portugal
3
2
70 m²
10
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
3
396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Boliqueime, Portugal
5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
€1,90M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden
Pechao, Portugal
2
152 m²
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
€680,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Olhao, Portugal
1
85 m²
New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parking spa…
€350,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagoa, Portugal
2
99 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
€297,250
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
2
82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
€500,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Albufeira, Portugal
3
129 m²
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
€510,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Quarteira, Portugal
2
90 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
€525,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almancil, Portugal
2
135 m²
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
€570,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
1
84 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; guaranteed minimum yields up to 5% per year for…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
3
217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
4
552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€1,55M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
2
99 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lagos, Portugal
1
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
€280,000
Recommend
Condo 3 rooms with beach, with luxury estate, with Investments
Quarteira, Portugal
3
2
200 m²
2/2
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
€360,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio, with ocean view
Quarteira, Portugal
4
3
€539,950
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with ocean view
Almancil, Portugal
4
2
€5,50M
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
32 m²
A profitable project in the Algarve & nbsp; & nbsp; Lagos Beach Hotel & amp; SPA is located …
€229,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
2
136 m²
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
€635,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Faro
apartments
houses
Properties features in Faro, Portugal
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL