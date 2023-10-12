UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Portugal
Faro
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Faro, Portugal
Loule
105
Quarteira
81
Lagoa
26
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
22
Portimao
22
Albufeira
18
Castro Marim
15
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
14
Lagos
14
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
12
Silves
10
Alcantarilha e Pera
4
Sao Bras de Alportel
4
Sao Clemente
4
Estombar e Parchal
3
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
3
House
22 properties total found
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Faro, Portugal
9
6
2
This farmhouse is located on a plot of land of 40,000 m2, in a valley with stunning views of…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
3
2
120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lagos, Portugal
7
5
655 m²
3
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
3
396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Boliqueime, Portugal
5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
€1,90M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
2
122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
3
217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
4
552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€1,55M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio, with ocean view
Quarteira, Portugal
4
3
€539,950
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with ocean view
Almancil, Portugal
4
2
€5,50M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
€635,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Sagres, Portugal
3
129 m²
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
€700,000
Recommend
House with garden, with by the sea, with private pool
Albufeira, Portugal
4 m²
Beautiful house overlooking the surrounding area and ocean located in the suburbs of Albufe…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Quarteira, Portugal
8 m²
Beautiful villa located 5 minutes from Vilamora, Algarve Vilamora is a famous resort-port f…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with garden, with internet, with by the sea
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
The modern villa is located in the suburb of Vilamora, Algarve. In the house - living room e…
€1,28M
Recommend
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with private pool
Quarteira, Portugal
6 m²
Exclusive villa located within walking distance of the new Hilton Hotel and Pinal Golf Cour…
€995,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Quarteira, Portugal
3 m²
Beautiful villa overlooking the city and ocean located in the suburbs of Vilamora, Algarve …
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albufeira, Portugal
4
1 436 m²
The magnificent, unique, luxurious estate, built to the highest standards, is located in Alb…
€8,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Quarteira, Portugal
6
380 m²
A chic villa in modern style is located in pine forest in Algarve, Portugal. Villa area 380 …
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Quarteira, Portugal
4
767 m²
The luxury villa is located in Vilamura, Portugal. The villa is 767 sq.m. 4 spacious bedroom…
€1,25M
Recommend
