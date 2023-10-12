Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Faro
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Faro, Portugal

Loule
105
Quarteira
81
Lagoa
26
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
22
Portimao
22
Albufeira
18
Castro Marim
15
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
14
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Faro, Portugal
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
This farmhouse is located on a plot of land of 40,000 m2, in a valley with stunning views of…
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 3
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
€1,90M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€1,55M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio, with ocean view in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio, with ocean view
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€539,950
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with ocean view in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with ocean view
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€5,50M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Sagres, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Sagres, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
€700,000
House with garden, with by the sea, with private pool in Albufeira, Portugal
House with garden, with by the sea, with private pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Area 4 m²
Beautiful house overlooking the surrounding area and ocean located in the suburbs of Albufe…
€800,000
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Quarteira, Portugal
Area 8 m²
Beautiful villa located 5 minutes from Vilamora, Algarve Vilamora is a famous resort-port f…
€3,00M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Quarteira, Portugal
Area 4 m²
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with garden, with internet, with by the sea in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa with garden, with internet, with by the sea
Quarteira, Portugal
Area 4 m²
The modern villa is located in the suburb of Vilamora, Algarve. In the house - living room e…
€1,28M
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with private pool in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa with garage, with garden, with private pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Area 6 m²
Exclusive villa located within walking distance of the new Hilton Hotel and Pinal Golf Cour…
€995,000
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Quarteira, Portugal
Area 3 m²
Beautiful villa overlooking the city and ocean located in the suburbs of Vilamora, Algarve …
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 436 m²
The magnificent, unique, luxurious estate, built to the highest standards, is located in Alb…
€8,00M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
A chic villa in modern style is located in pine forest in Algarve, Portugal. Villa area 380 …
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 767 m²
The luxury villa is located in Vilamura, Portugal. The villa is 767 sq.m. 4 spacious bedroom…
€1,25M

Property types in Faro

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir