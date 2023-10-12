Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Faro
  5. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Faro, Portugal

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey 1-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Gramacho Residences . The apartment has 1 …
€259,250

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir