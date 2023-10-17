Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Évora
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Évora, Portugal

Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with park, supermarket in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with park, supermarket
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 306 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,23M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,09M
Villa 5 room villa in Vendas Novas, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vendas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 37 000 m²
House for sale in Vendas Novas, Portugal Villa in Vendas Novas, with 3,7 hectares of land…
€7,00M

Property types in Évora

villas

Properties features in Évora, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir