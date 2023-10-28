Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Estrela
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Estrela, Portugal

villas
3
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
€2,43M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
€2,44M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with terrace in a closed condominium of 9 villas. The condominium is loc…
€1,10M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estrela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…
€1,15M

Properties features in Estrela, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
