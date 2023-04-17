Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Estrela
  6. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Estrela, Portugal

Duplex 3 bedroomsin Estrela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
238 m²
€ 1,150,000
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…

