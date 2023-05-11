Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Portugal

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
€ 1,150,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Portela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Portela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
€ 1,090,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
€ 804,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 604,000
1 room Duplex in Marvila, Portugal
1 room Duplex
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
€ 518,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sao Vicente, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sao Vicente, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
€ 1,760,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
€ 1,150,000

