  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

17 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
€ 1,250,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 169 m²
€ 1,100,000
4 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
€ 2,100,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
€ 1,000,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
€ 1,409,100
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
€ 1,160,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€ 1,034,460
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€ 1,008,700
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
€ 500,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€ 770,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
€ 920,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
€ 2,500,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€ 820,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
€ 865,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
€ 895,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
€ 820,000

