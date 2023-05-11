Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Condos

Seaview Condos for Sale in Portugal

Condo To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf view in Quarteira, Portugal
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf view
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 360,000

Properties features in Portugal

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir