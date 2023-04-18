Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira

Residential properties for sale in Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal

8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 254 m²
€ 349,000
A brand new three bedroom apartment for sale in Cabanas de Tavira. Sold with all the furnitu…
2 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m²
€ 255,000
2 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 145 m²
€ 240,000
1 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 149,000
1 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 9 141 m²
€ 155,000
 Formosa Bay is a new condominium offering one and two bedroom apartments for sale in Cabana…
1 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 5 658 m²
€ 149,000
 Formosa Bay is a new condominium offering one and two bedroom apartments for sale in Cabana…
1 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 195,000
Formosa Bay is a new condominium offering one and two bedroom apartments for sale in Cabanas…
2 room apartmentin Conceicao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 118 m²
€ 265,000
A spacious two bedroom duplex located in the historical fishing village, Tavira, found on th…

Properties features in Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir