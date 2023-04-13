Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Centro, Portugal

Santa Maria Maior
52
Cascais
35
Cascais e Estoril
24
Oeiras
4
Caldas da Rainha
3
Estrela
3
Obidos
3
Lourinha
2
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
Villa 3 room villain Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Coimbrao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
116 m²
€ 360,000
 The villa is 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey v…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
146 m²
€ 375,000
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful city of Caldas da Rain…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Salvo, Portugal
185 m²
€ 1,356,200
Villa 3 room villain Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Villa 5 room villain Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,430,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
291 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 4 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
227 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
275 m²
€ 1,050,000
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
Villa 4 room villain Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
214 m²
€ 870,000
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 710,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 4 room villain Atalaia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the & nbsp; condominium with a c…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 2 room villain Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Vau, Portugal
119 m²
€ 265,000
One-story villa with 2 bedrooms, 119 sq.m, total built-up area, & nbsp; located in the resor…
Villa 3 room villain Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
322 m²
€ 620,000
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
230 m²
€ 720,000
New modern villa & nbsp; at Foz do Arelho next to Lagoa de Obidos.House with 4 bedrooms & nb…
Villa 4 room villain Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Vau, Portugal
337 m²
€ 595,000
The villa with 4 bedrooms with an area of 310 m2 ( the first floor ) is located on a plot of…
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
193 m²
€ 590,000
Design villa in Foz do Arelho, in the area of & nbsp; Facho. One-story villa of modern archi…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
430 m²
€ 1,680,000
This luxury 430 sqm house is in an exclusive condominium with a swimming pool and private ga…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villain Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir