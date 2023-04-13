Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Centro, Portugal

Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 710,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 4 room villain Atalaia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the & nbsp; condominium with a c…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 3 room villain Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
322 m²
€ 620,000
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 2,800,000
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 734 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
230 m²
€ 720,000
New modern villa & nbsp; at Foz do Arelho next to Lagoa de Obidos.House with 4 bedrooms & nb…
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
193 m²
€ 590,000
Design villa in Foz do Arelho, in the area of & nbsp; Facho. One-story villa of modern archi…
Villa 3 room villain Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
350 m²
€ 1,395,000
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
Villa 3 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
400 m²
€ 2,580,000
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School an…
Villa 9 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
1 184 m²
€ 9,600,000
Elegant villa located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In a bright and spacious house with an area of…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa in Kashkaysh. The residential area of the property covers 700 square meters.…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
560 m²
€ 1,550,000
These lovely detached villas are in the Parede District, Kashkaysh, Lisbon District. Thanks …
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
250 m²
€ 399,000
A bright villa with an area of 250 square meters is located in Kashkais, Portugal. Kashkaysh…

