Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Centro, Portugal

Santa Maria Maior
52
Cascais
35
Cascais e Estoril
24
Oeiras
4
Caldas da Rainha
3
Estrela
3
Obidos
3
Lourinha
2
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
322 m²
€ 620,000
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
350 m²
€ 1,395,000
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir