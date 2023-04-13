Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Villas

Lake Villas for sale in Centro, Portugal

Santa Maria Maior
52
Cascais
35
Cascais e Estoril
24
Oeiras
4
Caldas da Rainha
3
Estrela
3
Obidos
3
Lourinha
2
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,435,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir