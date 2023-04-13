UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Centro, Portugal
90 properties total found
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
184 m²
22/26 Floor
€ 1,435,000
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
255 m²
Number of floors 26
€ 1,630,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
12/16 Floor
€ 2,300,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
169 m²
11/16 Floor
€ 2,200,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant apartment with 4 bedrooms, designed to …
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
190 m²
€ 950,000
Stunning 3 bedroom apartment in a gated complex, facing south, west and north, with beautifu…
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
70 m²
€ 315,000
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
3 room apartment
Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
184 m²
€ 1,350,000
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
158 m²
€ 2,650,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
109 m²
€ 726,000
Fantastic & nbsp; apartment located near the Tapada das Nessidades park in the county & nbsp…
2 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
2 bath
126 m²
€ 860,000
2 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Algés, Portugal Dafundo, in Algés, is a place…
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
4 bath
282 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,785,000
4 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Lisbon, Portugal Fantastic 4 bedroom apartment in Restelo, …
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
Price on request
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; kn…
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
Price on request
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
139 m²
Price on request
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
148 m²
€ 510,000
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
Condo 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 710,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
3 room townhouse
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 610,000
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the & nbsp; condominium with a c…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
