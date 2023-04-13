Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Residential properties for sale in Centro, Portugal

29 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,435,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
1 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
66 m²
€ 420,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the & nbsp; …
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
139 m²
€ 720,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the…
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
170 m²
€ 960,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
2 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
134 m²
€ 925,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22 & nbsp; sq.m and a living area of 110.24 & nbsp; s…
1 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
92 m²
€ 895,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of & nbsp; 15.58 sq.m and living & nbsp; area 76.41…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
238 m²
€ 1,150,000
New apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the residential complex & nbsp; Bel & eacute; m Riversid…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Portela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Portela, Portugal
170 m²
€ 1,090,000
Torre S & atilde; o Rafael & nbsp; located in & nbsp; eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na & ccedil…
2 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
94 m²
€ 565,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
1 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
56 m²
€ 350,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
2 room apartmentin Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
2 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
87 m²
€ 590,000
This luxurious & nbsp; apartment is located in the center of the Parques das Nac & otilde; e…
2 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
102 m²
€ 438,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
4 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
172 m²
€ 799,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
120 m²
€ 1,500,000
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
83 m²
€ 820,000
The Bragan & ccedil; a 10 & nbsp; project building is an option for apartments in the best a…
3 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
123 m²
€ 550,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
1 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
64 m²
€ 560,000
Apartments комплекса  Martinhal Residences will have a typology from 1 to 4 bedrooms, a…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
149 m²
€ 804,000
Spacious duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms 149 sq.m with 2 parking spaces in & nbsp; garage a…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
110 m²
€ 604,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms 110 sq.m., with parking, a balcony 7 sq.m. and a garden 25 …
1 room Duplexin Marvila, Portugal
1 room Duplex
Marvila, Portugal
99 m²
€ 518,000
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Sao Vicente, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sao Vicente, Portugal
310 m²
€ 1,760,000
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river, & nbsp; owne…
1 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
76 m²
€ 510,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
1 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
65 m²
€ 410,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
3 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
133 m²
€ 805,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is locateded on the bank of the river of Tagus and in t…
4 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
4 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
192 m²
€ 1,250,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
2 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
118 m²
€ 660,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Estrela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
238 m²
€ 1,150,000
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…
Castlein Sintra, Portugal
Castle
Sintra, Portugal
1 500 m²
€ 5,000,000
Ancient Castle is located in Sintra, Portugal. The area of the castle is 1,500 sq.m. The hou…

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
