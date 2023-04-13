Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Centro, Portugal

Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
148 m²
€ 510,000
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 710,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
Villa 3 room villain Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 635,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
3 room townhousein Obidos, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Obidos, Portugal
4 bath 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 610,000
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
Villa 4 room villain Atalaia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the & nbsp; condominium with a c…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 3 room villain Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
322 m²
€ 620,000
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 2,800,000
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 734 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
230 m²
€ 720,000
New modern villa & nbsp; at Foz do Arelho next to Lagoa de Obidos.House with 4 bedrooms & nb…
3 room townhousein Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
145 m²
€ 560,000
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with &…
Villa 4 room villain Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
193 m²
€ 590,000
Design villa in Foz do Arelho, in the area of & nbsp; Facho. One-story villa of modern archi…
Villa 3 room villain Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
350 m²
€ 1,395,000
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
Villa 3 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
400 m²
€ 2,580,000
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School an…
Townhousein Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
290 m²
€ 796,000
The beautiful townhouses are located in a closed-type complex in Kashkaish, Portugal. The co…
3 room townhousein Cascais, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
359 m²
€ 640,000
Wonderful townhouses are located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In the territory there are 18 townh…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
2 000 m²
€ 18,000,000
An exclusive mansion overlooking the sea is located in the Karkavelos district of the munici…
7 room housein Sintra, Portugal
7 room house
Sintra, Portugal
944 m²
€ 7,000,000
The delightful farm is located in Sierra de Sintra, Portugal. On a 26.7 hectare plot is the …
9 room housein Sintra, Portugal
9 room house
Sintra, Portugal
495 m²
€ 3,600,000
An ancient 19th century mansion is located in the heart of Sintra, Portugal. The house has a…
8 room housein Cascais, Portugal
8 room house
Cascais, Portugal
531 m²
€ 6,250,000
A two-storey house overlooking the sea is located in Kashkaish, Portugal. The house has 531 …
7 room housein West, Portugal
7 room house
West, Portugal
840 m²
€ 3,500,000
Unique villa in the heart of Lisbon. The property was built in 1924, and was completely reno…
5 room housein Cascais, Portugal
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
450 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful house is located in Kashkaisha, one of the most popular resort cities in sun…
6 room housein Cascais, Portugal
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
500 m²
€ 1,200,000
This wonderful home is in the small port of Kashkaish, also known as one of Portugal's best …
4 room housein Cascais, Portugal
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,650,000
These wonderful apartments are located in one of the most popular resorts in Portugal - Kas…
4 room housein Cascais, Portugal
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
456 m²
€ 995,000
This lovely home is in the popular Portuguese resort of Kashkaish, famous for its excellent …

