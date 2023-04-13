UAE
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
Houses
Houses for sale in Centro, Portugal
House
220 properties total found
New
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
142 m²
€ 120,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
3 room townhouse
Amoreira, Portugal
190 m²
€ 350,000
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium in the resort of Praia d'el Rey Beach &a…
Villa 3 room villa
Coimbrao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
116 m²
€ 360,000
The villa is 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey v…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
146 m²
€ 375,000
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful city of Caldas da Rain…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
4 room house
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
665 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €400,000 House with 4 suites i…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
€ 525,000
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
523 m²
€ 495,000
Traditional Portuguese manor house composed of three floors, on the ground floor there are t…
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Salvo, Portugal
185 m²
€ 1,356,200
3 room house
Ilhavo, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,100
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
193 m²
€ 1,170,000
House with land of 4590m2 and a garage of 100m2. Composed of two floors: On the ground fl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath
71 m²
€ 150,000
Townhouse in a state of ruin to rebuild, with approved project, in the centre of Faro. The …
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath
299 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Lagos. Its surroundings are th…
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath
410 m²
€ 3,800,000
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
7 bath
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath
198 m²
€ 1,250,000
Recently renovated property located in one of the most sought after locations in Lagos. Th…
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
160 m²
€ 350,000
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
Villa 3 room villa
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,430,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
291 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath
140 m²
€ 675,000
Located in the village of Carvoeiro, this luxury tourist resort overlooking the sea and the …
Properties features in Centro, Portugal
