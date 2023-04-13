UAE
Portugal
Centro
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Centro, Portugal
Marvila
3
Campo de Ourique
2
Misericordia
2
Arroios
1
Belem
1
Caldas da Rainha
1
Cascais
1
Estrela
1
Sacavem
1
Sao Vicente
1
14 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
148 m²
€ 510,000
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
143 m²
€ 890,000
Amoreiras & nbsp; & mdash; one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
238 m²
€ 1,150,000
New apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the residential complex & nbsp; Bel & eacute; m Riversid…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Portela, Portugal
170 m²
€ 1,090,000
Torre S & atilde; o Rafael & nbsp; located in & nbsp; eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na & ccedil…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
186 m²
€ 724,500
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
180 m²
€ 530,000
Two-level квартира With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
149 m²
€ 804,000
Spacious duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms 149 sq.m with 2 parking spaces in & nbsp; garage a…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
110 m²
€ 604,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms 110 sq.m., with parking, a balcony 7 sq.m. and a garden 25 …
1 room Duplex
Marvila, Portugal
99 m²
€ 518,000
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sao Vicente, Portugal
310 m²
€ 1,760,000
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river, & nbsp; owne…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
220 m²
€ 890,000
Bright two-level apartment in S & atilde; o Bento, recently completely renovated. Apartment…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
185 m²
€ 925,000
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms & nbsp; in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south ter…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
155 m²
€ 750,000
The apartment is for sale completely renovated and equipped, turnkey.. Finish high quality a…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
238 m²
€ 1,150,000
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…
