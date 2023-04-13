Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Condos

Pool Condos for sale in Centro, Portugal

Obidos
1
Condo To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 3 bedroomsin Obidos, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 510,000
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…

Properties features in Centro, Portugal

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir