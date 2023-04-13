Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Centro, Portugal

Arroios
22
Alcantara
19
Oeiras
14
Lisbon
13
Estrela
6
Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
6
Alges Linda-a-Velha e Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo
3
Lumiar
3
566 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
3 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 141 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,412,500
Great 3 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 141 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,207,800
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 144 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
1 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1 Floor
€ 737,620
Great 1 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 105 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 83 m²
€ 380,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 520,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 495,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 194,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 198,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 64 m²
€ 395,000
Excellent 2 bedroom duplex apartment located in Silves. The property has high quality finis…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 75 m²
€ 224,900
Excellent two bedroom apartment in Queluz, in a building in good condition and excellent sun…
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m² 22/26 Floor
€ 1,435,000
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 74 m²
€ 299,999
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 26
€ 1,630,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
1 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 504,000
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 712,000
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 924,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
3 room apartmentin West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 12/16 Floor
€ 2,300,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
4 room apartmentin West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 169 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 2,200,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant apartment with 4 bedrooms, designed to …
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 195,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
91 m²
€ 295,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 189,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 185,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
86 m²
€ 268,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
80 m²
€ 275,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 191,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent apartment, located in a quiet and familiar area, close to all kinds of services an…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 98 m²
€ 300,000
Magnificent flat with unobstructed views located near all kinds of local commerce. The apa…

