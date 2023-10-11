Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Centro Historico
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Centro Historico, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Marina da…
€795,000

Properties features in Centro Historico, Portugal

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir