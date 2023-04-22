Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

Studio apartment To archive
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 747,895
A haven for the rich & famous, Vilamoura is the ideal place to call home. This elegant a…
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 87 m²
€ 520,000
Future luxury development to be born at Avenida do Brasil, in Alvalade, Lisbon. It consist…
Apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
Apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 267,028
Bayline is an exclusive property on the seafront for sale, a complex of apartments with sea …
3 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
3 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pechao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Pechao, Portugal
2 bath 440 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property with business located on the outskirts of Olhão and 10 min from Faro. Composed of …
1 room apartment in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
36 m²
€ 259,803
Penthouse 4 rooms in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 448 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
100 m²
€ 711,041
1 room apartment in Conceicao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 9 141 m²
€ 155,415
 Formosa Bay is a new condominium offering one and two bedroom apartments for sale in Cabana…
Villa Villa in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 190,000
On the top floor of a 3 storey building in the historical town of Lagos this lovely apartmen…
3 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…

