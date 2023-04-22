Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

3 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 153 m² 2 Floor
€ 795,000
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Mari…

