  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal

29 properties total found
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 2 Floor
€ 430,000
Apartment with a total area of 53.8m2 in the Historic Centre of Porto. It is located in a…
2 room Studio apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 58 m²
€ 32,000,000
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center…
2 room Studio apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath 91 m² 1 Floor
€ 420,500,000
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
3 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 153 m² 2 Floor
€ 795,000
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Mari…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² 2 Floor
€ 475,000
New 2-bedroom apartment a few meters from the river, located in a quiet, residential area in…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² 4 Floor
€ 430,480
Located in the center of Oporto, in one of the most central areas of the city, in a high sta…
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 3 Floor
€ 155,000
1 bedroom apartment, 48 m2 of living space. It includes: - Living room with access to …
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 Floor
€ 400,000
Completely new one-bedroom apartment, inserted in a super central region and in a good locat…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m² 1 Floor
€ 740,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located within a region that exalts beauty, wealth, and tran…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
70 m²
€ 325,000
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
75 m²
€ 412,000
This apartment is not a share in the hotel, but the apartment is in the property. Suitable f…
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
70 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 66 sq.m., with a balcony of 4.42 sq.m., located in a re…
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
48 m²
€ 320,000
Apartments with 1 bedroom with an area of 48 sq.m and a balcony of 6 sq.m in a new complex i…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath 117 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedroom apartment with 75.45 m2 of private area, which includes 2 bedrooms, 2 ba…
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² Number of floors 6
€ 250,000
T0 Apartments is 300 meters from Trindade Metro Station.Apartment of 40 m2, with a terrace o…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 6
€ 432,000
2 bedroom apartment 300 meters from Trindade metro station.Apartment with 80 m2 of living sp…
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 235,000
1st bedroom apartment, surface 45 m2. 300 meters from Trindade Metro Station. The apartment …
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 242,000
Apartment with 1st bedroom, area 45 sq.m. 300 meters from the metro station Trindade. The ap…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
87 m²
€ 558,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m. and a terrace of 6 sq.m. & nbsp; in the b…
4 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,240,000
The apartment with the main entrance to the development through the existing and fully resto…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m² 1 Floor
€ 425,000
Apartment with the main entrance to the development through the existing and fully restored …
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 263,000
Apartment with the main entrance to the development through the existing and fully restored …
3 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,085,000
A residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city…
3 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 1,025,000
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city o…
3 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 780,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
2 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 113 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 500,000
Residential complex in a historic building, one of the most interesting in the city of Porto…
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 265,000
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
62 m²
€ 410,000
Project & nbsp; offers the option of acquiring a residence permit under the & laquo; Golden …
1 room apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
28 m²
€ 350,000
The project from the Mercan group meets the terms of the Portugal's reduced Gold Visa progra…

