Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Castro Marim
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Castro Marim, Portugal

House To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 575,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
€ 1,550,000
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 450,000
5 room house in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
5 room house
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
€ 895,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€ 469,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 433,500
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 445,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 365,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 375,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 357,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 365,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 390,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€ 440,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir