Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Castro Marim
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Castro Marim, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
€ 750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir