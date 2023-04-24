Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Castro Marim, Portugal

18 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Castro Marim, Portugal
2 bath
€ 575,000
Contemporary one storey villa set in a plot of land with 450m2, built with high quality mate…
1 room apartment in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
84 m²
€ 600,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; guaranteed minimum yields up to 5% per year for…
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
217 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villa in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
2 room apartment in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
99 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 450,000
5 room house in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
5 room house
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 895,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 433,500
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 445,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 365,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 375,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 357,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 365,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 390,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 440,000
