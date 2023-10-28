Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Castelo Branco
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Castelo Branco, Portugal

Oleiros
28
Apartment To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€575,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
€575,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€1,35M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 3/1
€600,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€1,45M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
€1,65M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 3/1
€575,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 2/2
€2,40M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 2/1
€1,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 2/1
€1,55M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
€1,55M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Floor 4/1
€2,40M
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Floor 4/1
€1,75M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€1,10M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Floor 6/1
€3,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/1
€655,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
€635,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
€635,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
€1,10M
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 3/1
€650,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 298 m²
Floor -1/1
€599,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
€569,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with city view in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with city view
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
€569,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/1
€525,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/1
€535,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 3/1
€545,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Floor 5/1
€600,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 4/1
€555,000

Property types in Castelo Branco

1 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Castelo Branco, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir