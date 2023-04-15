Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Cascais
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Cascais, Portugal

Cascais e Estoril
24
Cascais
11
Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
275 m²
€ 1,050,000
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
Villa 4 room villain Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
214 m²
€ 870,000
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
430 m²
€ 1,680,000
This luxury 430 sqm house is in an exclusive condominium with a swimming pool and private ga…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villain Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …

Properties features in Cascais, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir