Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Cascais
  6. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Cascais, Portugal

Cascais e Estoril
2
Cascais
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
198 m²
€ 3,390,000
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…

Properties features in Cascais, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir