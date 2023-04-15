UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
West
Cascais
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Cascais, Portugal
Cascais e Estoril
51
Cascais
36
Carcavelos e Parede
2
House
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
275 m²
€ 1,050,000
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
214 m²
€ 870,000
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
430 m²
€ 1,680,000
This luxury 430 sqm house is in an exclusive condominium with a swimming pool and private ga…
3 room townhouse
Alcoitao, Portugal
297 m²
€ 1,170,000
Townhouse 3 floors - & nbsp; & nbsp; basement floor with garage, first & nbsp; and second & …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 1,670,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private residential complex in the first-class town of Estoril. It i…
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 2,080,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private condominium, in an excellent location of Estoril. Inserted i…
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 1,770,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private condominium, in an excellent location of Estoril. Inserted i…
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private condominium, right in the center of Estoril. It is placed on…
House
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,900,000
Magnificent Villa with 9 rooms 2 km / s from Guincho-Beach and 7 km / s from the Kashkais Ce…
House
Cascais, Portugal
500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Fantastic villa with 3 floors, 13 rooms and sea view, in São Pedro do Estoril, Cascais. Part…
House
Cascais, Portugal
236 m²
€ 800,000
Fantastic villa with 5 rooms in Aldeia de Juzo, Cascais. Very well looked after with 2 floor…
House
Cascais, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,400,000
Fantastic villa with 9 rooms in a very quiet place from Quinta da Bicuda, Cascais. The hotel…
Properties features in Cascais, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map