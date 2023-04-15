UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
West
Cascais
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Cascais, Portugal
Cascais e Estoril
51
Cascais
36
Carcavelos e Parede
2
House
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
350 m²
€ 1,395,000
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
Townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
290 m²
€ 796,000
The beautiful townhouses are located in a closed-type complex in Kashkaish, Portugal. The co…
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
359 m²
€ 640,000
Wonderful townhouses are located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In the territory there are 18 townh…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
2 000 m²
€ 18,000,000
An exclusive mansion overlooking the sea is located in the Karkavelos district of the munici…
8 room house
Cascais, Portugal
531 m²
€ 6,250,000
A two-storey house overlooking the sea is located in Kashkaish, Portugal. The house has 531 …
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
450 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful house is located in Kashkaisha, one of the most popular resort cities in sun…
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
500 m²
€ 1,200,000
This wonderful home is in the small port of Kashkaish, also known as one of Portugal's best …
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,650,000
These wonderful apartments are located in one of the most popular resorts in Portugal - Kas…
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
456 m²
€ 995,000
This lovely home is in the popular Portuguese resort of Kashkaish, famous for its excellent …
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
1 157 m²
€ 950,000
This lovely home is in the popular Portuguese resort of Kashkayche, a famous affectionate su…
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
440 m²
€ 990,000
Great house near Kashkaysh. The house includes 3 floors and consists of 5 bedrooms, bathroom…
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
1 184 m²
€ 9,600,000
Elegant villa located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In a bright and spacious house with an area of…
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa in Kashkaysh. The residential area of the property covers 700 square meters.…
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
560 m²
€ 1,550,000
These lovely detached villas are in the Parede District, Kashkaysh, Lisbon District. Thanks …
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
250 m²
€ 399,000
A bright villa with an area of 250 square meters is located in Kashkais, Portugal. Kashkaysh…
House
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,690,000
V3 duplex villa with wonderful views of the sea and the bay of Cascais. With an area of 201m…
Properties features in Cascais, Portugal
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map