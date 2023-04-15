Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Cascais, Portugal

22 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 3 room villain Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
350 m²
€ 1,395,000
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
Townhousein Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
290 m²
€ 796,000
The beautiful townhouses are located in a closed-type complex in Kashkaish, Portugal. The co…
3 room townhousein Cascais, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
359 m²
€ 640,000
Wonderful townhouses are located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In the territory there are 18 townh…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
2 000 m²
€ 18,000,000
An exclusive mansion overlooking the sea is located in the Karkavelos district of the munici…
8 room housein Cascais, Portugal
8 room house
Cascais, Portugal
531 m²
€ 6,250,000
A two-storey house overlooking the sea is located in Kashkaish, Portugal. The house has 531 …
5 room housein Cascais, Portugal
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
450 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful house is located in Kashkaisha, one of the most popular resort cities in sun…
6 room housein Cascais, Portugal
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
500 m²
€ 1,200,000
This wonderful home is in the small port of Kashkaish, also known as one of Portugal's best …
4 room housein Cascais, Portugal
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,650,000
These wonderful apartments are located in one of the most popular resorts in Portugal - Kas…
4 room housein Cascais, Portugal
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
456 m²
€ 995,000
This lovely home is in the popular Portuguese resort of Kashkaish, famous for its excellent …
6 room housein Cascais, Portugal
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
1 157 m²
€ 950,000
This lovely home is in the popular Portuguese resort of Kashkayche, a famous affectionate su…
5 room housein Cascais, Portugal
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
440 m²
€ 990,000
Great house near Kashkaysh. The house includes 3 floors and consists of 5 bedrooms, bathroom…
Villa 9 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
1 184 m²
€ 9,600,000
Elegant villa located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In a bright and spacious house with an area of…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa in Kashkaysh. The residential area of the property covers 700 square meters.…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
560 m²
€ 1,550,000
These lovely detached villas are in the Parede District, Kashkaysh, Lisbon District. Thanks …
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
250 m²
€ 399,000
A bright villa with an area of 250 square meters is located in Kashkais, Portugal. Kashkaysh…
Housein Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,690,000
V3 duplex villa with wonderful views of the sea and the bay of Cascais. With an area of 201m…

Properties features in Cascais, Portugal

