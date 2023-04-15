UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
West
Cascais
Houses
Houses for sale in Cascais, Portugal
68 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath
503 m²
€ 2,500,000
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath
269 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath
449 m²
€ 1,900,000
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath
317 m²
€ 960,000
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
354 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of 353.89 m2. On…
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
8 bath
384 m²
€ 4,500,000
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath
655 m²
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
7 bath
718 m²
€ 6,000,000
This exclusive modern villa is located at one of the most wanted areas on the coastline of L…
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
275 m²
€ 1,050,000
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
214 m²
€ 870,000
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Luxurious Resort **** is located in the privileged zone of Cascais, next to Quinta de Marinh…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
7 bath
€ 5,100,000
Villa 9 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
€ 2,850,000
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
180 m²
€ 530,000
Two-level квартира With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large …
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
430 m²
€ 1,680,000
This luxury 430 sqm house is in an exclusive condominium with a swimming pool and private ga…
3 room townhouse
Alcoitao, Portugal
297 m²
€ 1,170,000
Townhouse 3 floors - & nbsp; & nbsp; basement floor with garage, first & nbsp; and second & …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
