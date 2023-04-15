Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Cascais
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Cascais, Portugal

Cascais e Estoril
24
Cascais
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
1 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
106 m²
€ 725,000
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,269,800
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
3 room apartmentin Alcoitao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcoitao, Portugal
136 m²
€ 1,187,240
3 bedroom apartment and nbsp; 136 square meters with a 96 square meter garden and a swimming…
3 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
189 m²
€ 1,340,000
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 990,000
The new complex & nbsp; Bayview Horizon is located at the very entrance to the center of Kas…
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
143 m²
€ 1,280,000
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70 & nbsp; m2, two private garden…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
198 m²
€ 3,390,000
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
134 m²
€ 1,460,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms area 182 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, & nbsp; private …
Apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 750,000
Apartment with 4 rooms, completely renovated, in a private condominium, in Cascais. Has 3 ba…
Apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 2,900,000
Fabulous penthouse in a private condominium and with a wonderful view of the sea, in the fir…

Properties features in Cascais, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir