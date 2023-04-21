Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villa in Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …

