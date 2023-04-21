Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Cascais
  6. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

Cascais
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 875,855
Villa with three bedrooms with internal patio, garden and parking. Vilamoura Central is a ne…
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
132 m²
€ 1,039,774
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 with an area of 132m² O Lumino is a new complex next to Campo Peq…
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,295,000
Great farmhouse, located close to the Pestana Golf courses and within walking distance of La…
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 67 m²
€ 660,000
Modern 2 bedrooms flat in Saldanha. Stands out for its contemporary architecture project, si…
Villa 4 room villa in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alentejo, Portugal
271 m²
€ 835,068
Villa T4 with an area of 271 m², on a land plot of 8,626 m² and with a vineyard of 4,360 m²,…
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 987,653
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 609,105
Belas Clube Campos was built in 1997. This is an ideal place for those who value the quality…
Villa 5 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Loule, Portugal
180 m²
€ 636,060
4 bedroom villa with garage and countryside views São Clemente Located in the countryside, …
Villa 4 room villa in Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m² 5 Floor
€ 550,853
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 2 bedroom apartment i…
Villa 5 room villa in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 433 m²
€ 1,450,000
3 room apartment in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
139 m²
€ 380,000
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…

Properties features in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir