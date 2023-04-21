Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

Cascais
47
29 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
4 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
1 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
106 m²
€ 725,000
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,269,800
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
3 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
189 m²
€ 1,340,000
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 990,000
The new complex & nbsp; Bayview Horizon is located at the very entrance to the center of Kas…
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
143 m²
€ 1,280,000
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70 & nbsp; m2, two private garden…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
198 m²
€ 3,390,000
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
134 m²
€ 1,460,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms area 182 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, & nbsp; private …
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villa in Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …
Apartment in Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 750,000
Apartment with 4 rooms, completely renovated, in a private condominium, in Cascais. Has 3 ba…
House in Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 1,770,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private condominium, in an excellent location of Estoril. Inserted i…
House in Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 1,670,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private residential complex in the first-class town of Estoril. It i…
House in Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 2,080,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private condominium, in an excellent location of Estoril. Inserted i…
House in Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
229 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa with 6 rooms in a private condominium, right in the center of Estoril. It is placed on…
Apartment in Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 2,900,000
Fabulous penthouse in a private condominium and with a wonderful view of the sea, in the fir…
House in Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
236 m²
€ 800,000
Fantastic villa with 5 rooms in Aldeia de Juzo, Cascais. Very well looked after with 2 floor…
House in Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Fantastic villa with 3 floors, 13 rooms and sea view, in São Pedro do Estoril, Cascais. Part…
House in Cascais, Portugal
House
Cascais, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,400,000
Fantastic villa with 9 rooms in a very quiet place from Quinta da Bicuda, Cascais. The hotel…

Mir