Houses for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath
503 m²
€ 2,500,000
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath
269 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath
449 m²
€ 1,900,000
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath
317 m²
€ 960,000
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
8 bath
384 m²
€ 4,500,000
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Luxurious Resort **** is located in the privileged zone of Cascais, next to Quinta de Marinh…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
7 bath
€ 5,100,000
Villa 9 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
€ 2,850,000
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …
Townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
290 m²
€ 796,000
The beautiful townhouses are located in a closed-type complex in Kashkaish, Portugal. The co…
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
359 m²
€ 640,000
Wonderful townhouses are located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In the territory there are 18 townh…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
2 000 m²
€ 18,000,000
An exclusive mansion overlooking the sea is located in the Karkavelos district of the munici…
8 room house
Cascais, Portugal
531 m²
€ 6,250,000
A two-storey house overlooking the sea is located in Kashkaish, Portugal. The house has 531 …
5 room house
Cascais, Portugal
450 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful house is located in Kashkaisha, one of the most popular resort cities in sun…
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
500 m²
€ 1,200,000
This wonderful home is in the small port of Kashkaish, also known as one of Portugal's best …
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,650,000
These wonderful apartments are located in one of the most popular resorts in Portugal - Kas…
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
456 m²
€ 995,000
This lovely home is in the popular Portuguese resort of Kashkaish, famous for its excellent …
6 room house
Cascais, Portugal
1 157 m²
€ 950,000
This lovely home is in the popular Portuguese resort of Kashkayche, a famous affectionate su…
4 room house
Cascais, Portugal
450 m²
€ 990,000
Great house in Kashkaysh. The total residential area of the house covers 450 square meters. …
