  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Cascais
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

Cascais
11
Apartment To archive
12 properties total found
4 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
3 room apartment in Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
184 m²
€ 1,350,000
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
158 m²
€ 2,650,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
3 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
189 m²
€ 1,340,000
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
143 m²
€ 1,280,000
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70 & nbsp; m2, two private garden…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
198 m²
€ 3,390,000
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
152 m²
€ 825,000
The magnificent sea view apartment is located in Kashkaish, Portugal. The apartment has a to…
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
165 m²
€ 720,000
These wonderful apartments are located in Kashkaisha, Lisbon region, Portugal. The neat apar…
Apartment in Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 750,000
Apartment with 4 rooms, completely renovated, in a private condominium, in Cascais. Has 3 ba…
Apartment in Cascais, Portugal
Apartment
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,550,000
LUXURY AND TRADITION AT THE SEA Duplex type T3 apartment. This apartment has: - 1 living roo…

Properties features in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
