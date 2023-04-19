Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Oeiras

Pool Residential properties for sale in Carnaxide e Queijas, Portugal

Carnaxide
1
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Carnaxide, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carnaxide, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
The apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 59 sq.m., completely new, with 1 parking space,…

Properties features in Carnaxide e Queijas, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir